When he's not busy getting startling haircuts and sharing the results online, A1 Bentley can apparently be found sneaking around his pregnant wife. The Love & Hip-Hop couple has been in the news for reported difficulties in their marriage, which has been documented extensively as part of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. The two entertainers have publicly admitted that they've both been disloyal in their relationship but they decided to tough it out for the sake of their child. This week though, A1 ended up coming clean to Lyrica about a recent incident that occurred during her pregnancy, admitting that he slept with Summer Bunni.



Casual fans of the show may only have heard of Bunni as one of the girls that nearly wrecked Cardi B's marriage to Offset. It turns out that she's a whole homewrecker because here she is destroying another family. As reported by Bossip, Bentley and Anderson are dangerously close to calling it quits on their marriage because of the recent revelation that A1 made.

In a new segment airing on VH1, A1 is confronted by Anderson and her friend Sia about his flirtatious FaceTime call with Summer Bunni when Lyrica straight-up asks if he's ever slept with Summer. His response was telling. "Did you sleep with her?" he asked in return, circling away from the line of questioning. Finally, after he's pressed hard enough, A1 admits that he was indeed intimate with Offset's alleged former fling. He goes on to point out that Lyrica has cheated on him in the past and in order to "not stress her out," he kept his cheating ways a secret.

