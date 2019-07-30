Producer and songwriter A1 Bentley has often been made fun of over his style choices, but his latest look has given the public pause. Love & Hip Hop viewers have watched over the years as A1 has been the subject of ridicule by his peers because of his hairstyles on nail polish choices, but his recent straight, bleached-blond 'do has many questioning whether or not he's trolling social media in an effort to draw viewers to the upcoming season of his reality show.

We recently reported on A1's new look after he debuted his Elton John-inspired ensemble last week. Fans were surprised to see that he cut off his long dreadlocks and went with his flat-ironed bangs. "Please Hate Me 🤪," he wrote on one of the photos. In another, he said, "I am everybody’s cup of tea 😃." When The Shade Room shared a photo of the reality star, his estranged wife Lyrica Anderson decided to get in on the jokes. “I don’t know this man," she wrote, ending her brief message with the green-faced, sick emoji.

Usually, A1 takes the negative comments in stride, however, he decided to clap back at one user. Comedian Donterio HunDon roasted A1 in a video clip, so the producer decided to get back at him with equally brutal jokes. They both shared the video on their Instagram pages, so who knows if they organized this from the start.