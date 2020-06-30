The last time viewers tuned into The Conversation, they watched as Ray J and his estranged wife Princess Love had a heated discussion about their marriage. It's been announced that Ray J and Princess are on the path to divorce after Princess filed paperwork to end their marriage. Their relationship was fraught with scandal after Princess accused her husband of abandoning her in Las Vegas, an accusation that he vehemently denied. It seems that another Love & Hip Hop couple is airing out their grievances with one another on The Conversation now that the trailer for A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson's feature has been shared.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

The music industry couple have given the world a peek into their problems while on the VH1 reality show. They've admitted that infidelity and lies have caused a rift in their marriage, and as they attempt to reconcile and raise their young child together, unforgiveness seems to plague their relationship.

"I did you wrong, made a mistake, cheated, you couldn't get over it," A1 told his wife in the trailer. Lyrica later said that she has a "hard time being with someone that I don't think it going to be completely faithful." The Conversation with A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson airs on July 5 on the Zeus Network. Check out the trailer below.