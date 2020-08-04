Joe Budden and Lupe Fiasco hopped on a call to speak about the whole Logic situation, focusing on the former's comments about how he is celebrating the rapper's retirement, and some old remarks were brought up from when Lupe told Peter Rosenberg that he believes Logic and King Los are better than Kendrick Lamar.

According to Lupe, he was semi-serious about his take but he claims that he truly doesn't give a damn about who's better than who.

"I was lightweight trolling Peter Rosenberg 'cause he was all on Kendrick's nuts," says Lupe during his conversation with Joe. "I was like, 'Logic is better than Kendrick and King Los is better than everybody.'"



Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

When asked if he was trolling the entire way, Lupe says that he was partly for real about it.

"I was semi-serious," he says. "You know I don't really care about who's better and who's not. King Los is better than me. On some pure rapping, for sure. Pure rapping, he's better than everybody. Conceptually, I'm a demon. But when it comes to just raw rapping, nobody's fucking with Los."

If you haven't listened yet, check out their conversation below. There's definitely a lot to unpack. It would only have been better if Logic joined the call...