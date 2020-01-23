Slaughterhouse reunited, kind of, on Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By. Royce Da 5'9", Joell Ortiz, and Kxng Crooked all made appearances or have production credits on Em's acclaimed surprise release, but Joe Budden was noticeably missing from the project. Gossip regarding tensions between Budden and Eminem have slithered through the rumor mill for years, and Em even took a verbal jab at the podcast host with his "Traitor Joe" line on his track "Lock It Up."



We recently reported that Budden stated he wouldn't reunite with his Slaughterhouse "brothers" until they released themselves from Shady Records and "own our own sh*t," but it looks like someone is coming for his spot in the hip hop group. "Yo @joebudden Lemme get yo slaughterhouse spot," Lupe tweeted days ago.

The joke was treated as a serious statement from those that may not be aware of the history between Lupe, Budden, and Eminem. Back in 2018, Lupe shared a video of a comedian mocking Eminem's style, and later he explained why, mentioned that he would lyrically "destroy" Budden and Em.

"I posted up that video of the comedian mimicking Eminem rap style because I thought it was funny and actually most rappers actually rap like that when they are writing to catch a flow and get a melody," Lupe wrote. "I like Em & most other rappers & I want no smoke but if I did I would destroy them all. Especially Joe Budden & Em too."

Months prior to that statement in July 2018, Lupe challenged Budden to a "Street fighter" battle. "Stop the ducking Joe! Streets is calling you!" Lupe commented to one of Joe's photos. "STREET FIGHTER THAT IS! You can bo back to gazing into the heart of clarity once you catch these multiple L's." Could Lupe slide into Budden's Slaughterhouse space?