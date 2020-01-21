The feud between Eminem and Joe Budden goes back years and whenever the former releases new music, fans will spend some time dissecting the lyrical content to see if they can interpret any Budden shade in the mix. In the biggest surprise of the year thus far, Eminem released a shock album last week called Music To Be Murdered By, which features Juice WRLD, Young M.A, Don Toliver, and members of Slaughterhouse. Unsurprisingly, Budden was not one of the Slaughterhouse members featured on the album, which makes sense considering his recent comments about the group's ties to Shady Records. There are some lines on the project that clearly have to do with Joe, including the "Traitor Joe" lyric, and the retired rapper is now sticking up for himself on his podcast by suggesting they just put their differences to the side.

As reported by HipHopDX, Joe Budden addressed his beef with Eminem on Episode 314 of TheJoe Budden Podcast. Speaking on the "Lock It Up" bar in which Em spits "Try’na save at Kroger, so why would I give a fuck about back-stabbin’ Trader Joe for?", Budden had the following to note:

"Trader Joe, Trader Joe, Trader Joe — that’s hurtful," he said. "That’s not right! That’s offensive, man. Trader Joe? I’m Joe. You’re telling me Joe is a traitor? The same way I feel like [Eminem] should stop dissing Lord Jamar, he should stop dissing me. Hey, whatever we had, that exchange when you did all the [interviews with Sway], and whenever I said whatever I said on the pod, it's a moment in time. We had our exchange. It’s over. In 2020, I can’t harbor negativity not only towards one of the best rappers, but somebody I’m not angry at. That’s what I gotta stop doin’. I don’t be mad at the people I come in and kill. There’s no hostility after that."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Joe Budden discusses the newly-released documentary about Aaron Hernandez, Lori Harvey's clique, the desperation from Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to pass Roddy Ricch, and more with his co-hosts. Check it out below.