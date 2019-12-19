Lori Harvey sure knows how to make us sweat. The model and designated winner of Hot Girl Summer after dating both Christian Combs and his dad, Diddy, posted a photo of her Christmas-shopping attire on her Instagram on Wednesday. Needless to say, the picture will leave you speechless. She captioned the photo, "Going Christmas shopping..what’s on your wishlist?" to which many, many of them replied with the obvious answer ("you"). While this glamourous white gown and diamond necklace, complete with a Chanel clutch, are likely not what Lori actually wears to go Christmas shopping, we're not even mad at the deception.

It seems Lori has been on everyone's radar lately; after ditching the Combs father-son duo, Lori moved on to notorious player, Future. The two initially sparked dating rumours back in October, and let the Internet's mind run wild for awhile with appearances together before confirming their relationship when Future posted a gorgeous photo of Lori on his IG story calling her "flawless." Despite Future's current scandal involving one of his many alleged baby mamas trying to take him to court, Lori does not seem to be letting the drama get to her, as she continues to post on Instagram unbothered.