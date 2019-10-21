It takes a lot of work to try to stay on top of Lori Harvey's dating life. She has alternated from Justin Combs to his father, Diddy. Harvey and Diddy were believed to have split several times and then they would be spotted out together again. Two weeks ago, Diddy was seen with another woman and then just a few days later, Diddy's son, Christian, seemed to confirm that he was still dating Steve Harvey's stepdaughter.

However, now people are speculating that Harvey is hanging out with Future, who she was rumored to have dated last December. On Sunday, both Lori and Future posted Instagram stories at what appeared to be the same beachy location, causing people to think that the two were on vacation together. Their videos showed ocean-views from a deck with the same banister.

Although people are quick to get the rumor mill spinning, a bit of investigating would prove that Harvey and Future just both happened to be at Nobu Malibu - a popular dining spot for the elite. Harvey's later Instagram story even showed that she was accompanied by her friend, Amaya Colon, not Future. It makes sense that people were eager to jump on this story considering Future and Lori are both known to have erratic and secretive dating lives.