Has Future finally found the one? It feels like each week, the Atlanta native has a new baby mother. He's cycled through the majority of the fashion industry, dating models and even heading over to social media to look for his soul mate. One story that is currently making the gossip rounds has to do with his alleged new boo Lori Harvey. Until today, neither party had confirmed their coupledom and, this morning, gossipers noted that Steve Harvey may have actually banned Future from attending any future family events. While that report remains unconfirmed, Pluto's eyes for Lori Harvey are no longer a mystery.



David Livingston/Getty Images

While he doesn't exactly confirm the fact that he's dating the winner of Hot Girl Summer, Future is letting the world know that he thinks she's perfect. Posting a photo of her to his social media accounts, the rapper referred to her as "flawless." He included two diamond emojis, which prompted fans to peep her wrist, noticing something that falls in line with the remainder of Future baby mamas: an Audemars Piguet watch. In this case though, that doesn't exactly prove anything. Lori Harvey comes from an insanely rich family and she could easily have bought her own bling. The coincidence is too much for some to pass up though.

So, do you think this is proof that the two are an item?