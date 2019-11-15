After moving on from Diddy's son with Diddy himself this summer, Lori Harvey was crowned the unofficial queen of Hot Girl Summer. Due to his reckless relationship behavior, Future is basically the perpetual king of Fuckboy Fall. It appears as though their paths have crossed and they were so infatuated with one another that they decided to try things out as a couple. Or, at least that's what the tabloids are saying.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As reported by several sources, including Bossip, Future and Lori Harvey were spotted this week getting close in Atlanta. Previously, the rumor mill had been swirling when they updated their social pages with a cryptic hint that they were together in Malibu. Their photos had the same background and fans started putting two and two together. However, that was weeks ago. Now, there is actual proof that they've been chilling, even getting pretty affectionate in public.

The report reads that Lori and Future attended the Red Bull Music Festival in ATL this week, hitting up Teyana Taylor's show last night as a couple. Despite arriving in separate vehicles, they reportedly spent the entire night together, hugging, holding hands, and doing regular couple stuff. Apparently, their actions could be described as "really hot and heavy." Do you think they're actually dating?



Paras Griffin/Getty Images