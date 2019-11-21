Future celebrated his 36th birthday on Wednesday, and was joined by none other than his rumoured girlfriend, Lori Harvey. In a video posted on TheShadeRoom's Instagram, the rapper can be seen getting serenaded "Happy Birthday" by his party guests, all dressed in white. In the background, Lori can be spotted filming the whole ordeal on her phone, and her presence at the event has sparked further rumours that she and Future are seeing each other.

While they were first linked in December of 2018, Future and Lori reignited the buzz about a possible fling between the two of them in October of this year, after posting Instagram stories with suspiciously similar backgrounds. They sent everyone in a frenzy just last Friday when they were spotted canoodling at Teyana Taylor's set at the Red Bull Music Festival in Atlanta. Now, there is even more proof of their budding romance.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Both of these notorious celebrities have managed to gain a reputation for playing the field. Future has an abundance of different baby mamas, a group of women formerly involved with the rapper that only seems to keep growing in numbers, and Lori's scandalous dating history includes both Diddy and his son, Justin, as well as Trey Songz. Based on these stats, the two are kind of made for each other. Though they've clearly been spending some time together, an official confirmation that the pair are really a couple would will hopefully be in the near future (wink wink).