Earlier this year, Antonio Brown revealed that he was willing to go toe-to-toe with Logan Paul in the boxing ring. The two recently came face-to-face at the Maxim Havana Nights Super Bowl Party in Miami and nearly came to blows leading to serious negotiations from multiple promotion companies including DAZN. Now, with the former Pittsburgh Steeler shifting his talents into the music realm, Logan Paul has decided to release a diss track of his own aimed in the direction of Antonio Brown entitled, "Going Broke."

Logan Paul's attempt to bait Antonio Brown into a beef on wax was a response to AB's recently released single "Whole Lotta Money." With Antonio Brown's legal woes building up against him and his mental health being investigated, Logan Paul is utilizing the wide receiver's downfalls as ammunition to question whether if Brown is truly as wealthy as he claims he really his. The YouTube sensation turned celebrity boxer kicked off his diss stating:

"You should have never started with me

Shouts to OBJ, I got real starters with me

And yeah girl said that ain't nobody harder than me

No you should've never started with me

No you shouldn't, say you ain't playing games but your head looks like some Tetris

Dropped by your agent and your lawyer why you flexin'?

I'm here to save you, take the blessin'

Cause your career fell apart like One Direction

Frostbite, cold feet, b*tch you lookin' nervous

Clown sh*t, take a seat, put him in the circus

Locked up you deserve it

I'mma knock your a** out like Vontaze Burfict"

"Going Broke" features an auto-tuned chorus dissing the former wide out's inability to land on an NFL roster and an additional verse riddled with shots aimed at Antonio Brown. With AB serious about his music career, we might be able to expect a response track in the near future.

Check out Logan Paul's "Going Broke" Antonio Brown diss track in the video provided below and let us know your thoughts about the song in the comment section below.