Antonio Brown has a lot going on right now but that hasn't stopped him from pursuing a career in music. The NFL wide receiver is making music under the name AB and even has his very own record label: CAB Records. We recently spoke to Brown about his music career in an interview that can be found right here. So far, Brown has dropped two singles including "Whole Lotta Money" and "Home From The N.O." AB has a whole album on the way although his latest endeavor is a freestyle called "Finish Strong."

This latest freestyle contains a rock influence that can be heard right from the jump. The wailing guitar chords cut through the song while Brown raps about a plethora of topics including his proficiency at the game of football. AB has been through some tough times although this song is meant to be a way for him to remind himself to "finish strong" and not give up. With this freestyle out in the open, we can be sure to hear even more songs in the not so distant future.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the track and stay tuned for more AB singles in the future.