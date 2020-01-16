Former NFL star Antonio Brown and Youtube sensation Logan Paul are reportedly in "serious negotiations" with Matchroom Boxing and streaming service DAZN about a boxing match in April. According to TMZ Sports, all sides are eager to get a deal done and although an official contract has not been put in place, "it's moving in that direction."

Brown recently took to instagram to share some footage from his recent sparring session, fueling rumors that he is, in fact, serious about fighting the 24-year old Youtuber. Furthermore, Boxing Scene's Manouk Akopyan reports that the 31-year old receiver has hired two-time Nigerian Olympian and professional boxer Eromosele Albert to be his trainer in the lead up to a potential bout in April.

“Antonio Brown just started boxing and we just started training together. Yes, he is serious about the fight,” Albert said in an interview with BoxingScene.com. “We’re starting a training camp now. He’s a natural. He’s an athlete. It’s not a big transition. He’s going to catch up really quick. He needs a lot of work to get done, to correct all of his mistakes. We have three months to get ready for the fight. That’s enough time. He’s in shape already. We just have to work on his technique, head movement and defense — and that should be it for him to be ready.”

Paul, 24, lost to British YouTuber KSI in his first official boxing match in November. He recently tweeted that his team had already sent Brown an official offer for the fight, but AB responded that the money was too low.

It's unclear how much money is enough for Brown, but it appears that there is a very real possibility that this fight actually happens.