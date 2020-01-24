The chaos surrounding Antonio Brown's personal and professional life continues as the former NFL star has now reportedly surrendered to police. It was reported earlier this week that Brown was facing battery and burglary charges stemming from an incident involving a moving truck driver who was hired to transport Brown's items from one of the football player's homes to another.



Mike Windle / Stringer / Getty Images

According to reports, Brown refused to pay the $4,000 fee and got into a verbal altercation with the driver. When the driver attempted to leave, Brown allegedly picked up a rock and threw it at the truck, damaging the vehicle, before taking the driver's keys out of the ignition. The driver called the police and accused the football player of being under the influence of drugs as Brown allegedly assaulted the driver before damaging items in the truck. An arrest warrant was later issued, but authorities were having trouble getting into contact with Brown because he reportedly locked himself inside of his home.

On Thursday (January 23), TMZ reported that Brown made his way to a Florida jail to surrender himself over to authorities. "Cops say Brown will be facing charges of burglary with battery and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, as well as one count of criminal mischief," the publication claims. "He's expected to be held in custody until he faces a judge at a bond hearing Friday morning."

Listen to the 911 call here.