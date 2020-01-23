The last few months have been a whirlwind for Antonio Brown. Things took a turn after he was released from the New England Patriots, then the NFL star was dropped by Nike, his agent, and his lawyer. He was the target of sexual assault accusations by his former female trainer and Brown has publicly been at odds with the mother of his children, culminating in strange statements about white women. On Wednesday (January 22), his ex released a statement on Instagram saying she and their three children have "distanced" themselves from Brown because of his "questionable choices."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

On Tuesday (January 21), news circulated that Brown was facing charges of burglary and battery over an incident that involved a moving truck driver. According to ESPN, the driver told police that he was assaulted by Brown and the football player's trainer, Glen Holt. The driver reportedly claims that he was hired to move items from Brown's California residence to his home in Hollywood, Florida. Brown didn't want to pay the $4,000 fee so the driver tried to leave, prompting Brown to throw a rock at the truck. The police were called, an argument ensued, and Brown allegedly attacked the driver and grabbed his keys to drive off with the vehicle.

It's now being reported that an arrest warrant has been issued against Brown. ESPN states they've spoken to the police involved in the case and authorities shared they've made multiple attempts to contact Brown. However, he continues to ignore their requests. Brown's neighbors in the gated community where he lives are said to be "fed up with the antics coming from the home."

Reports state that Holt was arrested and later released on a $20K bond.