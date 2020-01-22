Antonio Brown is currently being investigated in a case of battery and burglary that allegedly took place on his property. A moving truck driver says Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, committed the acts against him. So far, Holt has been arrested and now, police are investigating to see if they have a case against Brown. Once again, it's important to note that all of this is alleged.

In the meantime, Brown has reportedly locked himself in his home and won't leave, according to Pro Football Talk. This has been ongoing since yesterday when police showed up at AB's door. For now, AB appears to be chilling in his home as he recently posted a video to Instagram in which he is laid up with a woman. He also posted a new song called "Official."

Police are waiting on the conclusion of their investigation before they go back to his home. Police have been to Brown's home in the past, specifically last week when they responded to a dispute between AB and the mother of his children. These incidents are becoming frequent and fans are starting to worry about his well-being.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.