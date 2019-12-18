Antonio Brown is one of the most entertaining athletes in the world thanks to his constant stream of antics on social media. It seems as though his Twitter fingers never stop and now that he isn't playing in the NFL, he has all of the free time in the world. One of the endeavors Brown has begun to embark on is a music career. He currently has a collab album with Sean Kingston on the way and according to Brown, it has a pretty surprising title.

Just last week, Brown made the bold claim that no more white women will be paid attention to in 2020 and that's exactly the motto behind his new album which is aptly called "No More White Woman 2020." In the Instagram post below, Brown shares a meme that could potentially become the source material for his official album cover.

In true AB fashion, the word "woman" is misspelled and should be "women" since that is the plural. Either way, Brown is going to do what Brown does and this is yet another example of that. When you're not playing the sport that you love, things can get pretty boring and it's clear that he is bored out of his mind.

Will you be tuning in to listen to his album?