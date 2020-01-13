Antonio Brown has been having some issues as of late with the mother of his kids, Chelsie Kyriss. Over the past few weeks, he has been trying to have her evicted from his home although she has been refusing to move her things. Brown is the midst of suing Kyriss over this dispute and is even trying to get a default judgment from the judge. Today, Brown had some more issues with Kyriss as she came to pick up her kids from AB's home and drive them to school.

According to TMZ, the police were called to Brown's home as Kyriss allegedly tried to steal one of his vehicles. Brown took to Instagram where he filmed his conversation with police. As you can see, Kyriss is on the side being questioned by officers as AB tells the cops what went down.

"Bitch, you don't drive Bentleys. This is not your life," Brown can be heard saying in the video. At one point, Brown had a bag of penis-shaped gummies in his hand and eventually threw them on the street. It was then that he told Kyriss to have a "bag of dicks."

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.