Antonio Brown was in the news yesterday for reasons outside of the football sphere. Early yesterday afternoon, reports began to surface that Brown's home in Florida was being surrounded by police. Eventually, it was revealed that Brown was being investigated for an alleged battery and burglary incident that took place between himself and a moving truck driver he hired. Police were trying to speak to Brown but he wouldn't cooperate with the police and eventually, they left.

According to USA Today, Brown's trainer Glen Holt was arrested and brought to Broward County Jail for his alleged role in the incident. Meanwhile, Brown locked himself in his home while the police tried to get in touch with him. Brown has not been arrested and police plan to give an update on the situation this morning.

This isn't the first time Brown has had a police presence at his home. Earlier last week, the police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his baby mama. Brown alleged that the mother of his children was trying to steal cars off of his property which prompted the response.

Stay tuned for updates on this latest situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.