The Antonio Brown saga reached it's peak on Thursday night, as the former All Pro wide receiver turned himself in to Florida Police.

Brown, 31, is accused of throwing rocks at a moving company's truck and attacking the driver over a payment dispute at his home in Hollywood, Florida. As a result, he is facing charges of burglary with battery and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, as well as one count of criminal mischief.

According to TMZ Sports, a judge just set his bond at $100,000 but there are several stipulations, including the fact that AB has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Furthermore, that evaluation must take place within 10 days of his release.

TMZ reports that Brown appeared in front of a judge on Friday morning in handcuffs and a jail-issued jumpsuit, as well as an anti-suicide smock. In addition to the mental health evaluation, AB will need to wear a GPS monitor upon his release and turn over all of his guns, as well as his passport. The judge also ordered Brown to seize contact with the alleged victim, who claims that AB was high during the attack.