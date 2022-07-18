Lloyd Banks reflected on his friendship with 50 Cent over the years and says that the two will forever be brothers. Banks spoke about his former G-Unit partner during a new interview with GQ.

Following the end of G-Unit, as well as 50 Cent labeling Banks "lazy" in his 2020 book, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, the status of their relationship appeared unclear. In his book, 50 had admitted that he failed to teach Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo “how to evolve and change their habits.”



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

“It’s the same. We’re brothers,” Banks told the outlet when asked if anything is different. “We came into this together—we’re never all going to be doing the same thing at the same time at this point in our careers. You know what I mean? The last conversation I had with 50 was basically him telling me to get whatever I left out there. Because some hiatuses were planned and some weren’t.”

He continued: “But I can’t sit and cry about spilled milk. I’ve gotta go out there and make it happen. We did something special that will never be done again. Honestly, there are more positive moments than anything else. That’s where I’m at with [50 Cent and Tony Yayo]: We’re brothers and it’s always going to be that way.”

Banks' comments come along with the release of his latest album, The Course Of the Inevitable 2. While the project doesn't feature 50 Cent, it does include Tony Yayo, as well as, Conway The Machine, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, and more.

