Lloyd Banks is a celebrated MC who fans still love to this day. While Banks has been a bit hard on himself, fans have been right there to remind him that his voice is necessary for the game. The former G-Unit artist has heard these calls for new music, and over the past couple of years, he has delivered projects like The Course Of The Inevitable, which just got a sequel, on Friday.

To help promote this new album, Banks did a rare interview on "The Joe Budden Podcast." Throughout the interview, Banks delivered great insights into his career, all while praising the likes of 50 Cent. As you will see in the clip below, Banks praised 50 for his songwriting ability, noting that 50 helped Banks become a better song-maker himself.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz

“Coming into mixtapes, starting from Master C, the [DJ] Clues, DJ Absoluts, and this was even before ‘Bad News’ dropped and things like that, watching 50, to be perfectly honest with you. He wasn’t just a writer, he was an exceptional songwriter," Banks said. "Just conceptually and sticking to the whole subject matter, which was a plus for me because you’re looking around the game, there wasn’t many like that. Some of the biggest artists weren’t the best songwriters – he was. From the introduction, what you say in the beginning, where to pause. So that’s how I write.”

50 Cent is responsible for some of the biggest hits of the 2000s, so it is easy to see why Banks would feel this way. Fif is someone who changed the game, and it's cool to see Banks giving him his flowers.

