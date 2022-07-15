Lloyd Banks Returns With "The Course Of the Inevitable 2" Ft. Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher

This album has been in high demand ever since Lloyd Banks announced its arrival, and now the New York rapper's fans can enjoy the full project. Many of Banks's fans don't believe that he has received the praise that he deserves, considering his longstanding career and evolution from G-Unit to present day. However, Banks recently stated that he knows that his artistry is respected by his supporters as well as his peers, and he'll accept that any day.

The Course Of the Inevitable 2 shows Banks once again proving that he's earned his placement in Hip Hop with guttural bars that command attention. Features include looks from Conway The Machine, Tony Yayo, Dave East, Jadakiss, Vado, and Benny The Butcher.

Stream The Course of the Inevitable 2 and share your thoughts after the first listen.

Tracklist

1. Impact

2. No Reward

3. Menace (feat. Conway the Machine)

4. Living Proof (feat. Benny the Butcher)

5. Value of a Check

6. Power Steering (feat. Jadakiss)

7. Fell In Love

8. Socialize

9. Murda One

10. Don't Switch (feat. Tony Yayo)

11. Dead Roses

12. Trapped

13. Traffic (feat. Vado and Dave East)

14. On My Way