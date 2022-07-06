When it comes to bars, there are few MCs that can really go toe-to-toe with Lloyd Banks. From his days with G-Unit to his recent spree of features, the rapper has worn the title of Punchline King with pride. Many have acknowledged his skills, though he might not be widely celebrated on a mainstream level. However, he refuses to allow people to think that his penmanship isn't respected.



Lloyd Banks recently responded to a fan who claimed that the rapper doesn't get his dues in hip-hop. "Lloyd Banks never really got the credit he deserved as a lyricist," the fan wrote. Banks quickly reminded the individual that his pen is still revered in circles where lyricism is celebrated. "Trust me... I’m well respected amongst my peers," he said in response.

Banks has been on a roll in the past two years. After a "hiatus" of sorts, he returned with his first studio album in eleven years with The Course Of The Inevitable featuring Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, Styles P, Benny The Butcher, and more. In the coming months, he's expected to deliver the official sequel, C.O.T.I 2. He recently unveiled the first single off of the project, "Menace" ft. Conway The Machine. He hasn't shared a tracklist or release date for the project yet but we'll keep you posted when it's announced.