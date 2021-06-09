Lloyd Banks' The Course Of The Inevitable has been steadily earning praise throughout the rap game at large, and rightfully so. It's easily one of the strongest albums of the year so far, a welcome return for the Punchline King that has sparked celebration from his fellow emcees. First came J. Cole, who gave the PLK a public shout-out by highlighting the mind-blowing nature of his lyricism.

Now, Travis Scott has come through to big up the project, sharing a clip of himself bumping Banks' "Death Before Dishonor" on Instagram. The praise was appreciated by Banks, who returned the love on his Twitter page.

Unsurprisingly, Scott wasn't the only artist bumping The Course Of The Inevitable. Busta Rhymes, who recently delivered an incredible and bar-heavy body of work in ELE 2: The Wrath Of God, also slid through with some celebratory words. "BLUE HEF!!! AKA @lloydbanks," writes Busta. "Thank you King!!! You’ve been truly missed. Welcome back King!!! Great Body of work!!

The legendary DJ Scratch also offered his blessing, as did Royce Da 5'9", who took to Instagram to bring attention to the "Top Tier" project. As seen in Banks' current IG story and posts, DJ Clue, Daylyt, Raekwon, Tony Yayo, Conway, 38 Spesh, Havoc, Vado, and Swizz Beatz have also been bumping COTI, a testament to the PLK's well-respected position in the game. Clearly, there are many who can still appreciate a lyrically driven project, and it will certainly be interesting to see how the support translates into direct sales.

Either way, The Course Of The Inevitable is an undeniable success for Banks, and considering it's his first studio album in eleven years, you have to tip your hat at the longevity. Read our full review for The Course Of The Inevitable right here.