J. Cole is not exactly active on social media, generally using his platforms of Instagram and Twitter to promote his musical and entrepreneurial endeavors. Most recently, Cole has been shining a light on his brand new album The Off-Season, which continues to see success on the charts with songs like "My Life," "Pride Is The Devil," and "Amari."

Now, Cole has opted to showcase a project that he's been keeping on steady rotation, taking a moment to applaud Lloyd Banks' recent album The Course Of The Inevitable. Ever the man of few words, Cole opted to let emojis speak in their stead, highlighting the mindblowing and impressive nature of Banks' formidable pen game.

Though Banks has yet to respond to Cole's lofty co-sign, producer CartuneBeatz, who contributed several standout instrumentals to The Course Of The Inevitable including "Sidewalks," the Freddie Gibbs-assisted "Empathy," and "Falsified" with Ransom shared a few celebratory words. "S/O to @JColeNC for sharing and supporting@Lloydbanks project Course of The Inevitable," he writes. "Let’s keep this going!"

With first-week sales projections yet to land, many have been curious to see how Banks' return fares. Released as an independent project with a non-traditional rollout -- not to mention a strong emphasis on bars, gritty boom-bap, and flow -- many have been rooting for Banks to come back strong. After all, there have already been rumblings of a potential Album Of The Year contender, and J. Cole's spirited praise certainly doesn't hurt.