lazy
- Pop CultureLloyd Banks Addresses 50 Cent Relationship: "We’re Brothers"Lloyd Banks says that he and 50 Cent are "brothers" and recalls his last conversation with the rapper.By Cole Blake
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Unpacks "Some Rap Songs" In One Simple MemeEarl Sweatshirt explains the inspiration for his latest album "Some Rap Songs."By Devin Ch
- SportsKareem Hunt's Victim Has 18 Months To Press ChargesThe Prosecutor's Office has the power to override police noncompliance.By Devin Ch
- MusicIggy Azalea Reacts To Being Name-Dropped On Eminem's "KILLSHOT"Iggy Azalea gives her two cents on Eminem's new diss track.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTeyana Taylor Drops Out Of "Later That Night" Tour Citing Jeremih's "Diva" AnticsTeyana calls tour partner Jeremih a "lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selish, lame ass n****."By Devin Ch