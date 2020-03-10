Earning his first-ever number one album with My Turn, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is finally taking full form. The project, which features appearances from Gunna, Future, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, and more, is one of the highest-selling releases of the entire year, marking an important moment in the Quality Control artist's career. Surprisingly enough, he chose not to include any of his labelmates on the album, which is unrepresentative of what Quality Control has been about in past years. When that topic was approached during the rapper's appearance on The Breakfast Club this week, he explained why that happened, diving into his relationships with the Migos, the City Girls, and Lil Yachty.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Damn, that's crazy," said Lil Baby, realizing that he unintentionally left off all of his QC brothers and sisters from My Turn. Explaining that he and the Migos don't really make much music together because of their different vibes, he noted that his relationship with Lil Yachty is a little more complicated.

"[Lil] Yachty is my man. Shout out to Yachty. He was like the first person at QC to grab me under his wing on some rap shit. Now I'm gone all the time, so he kinda feels like I don't really fuck with him like that, but I really do," said Baby about Lil Boat. "It ain't that at all."

On Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, Lil Baby says that he has a song on the way with Qua and another artist, but that he doesn't necessarily match vibes with the other two members of the group.

Watch below at the 23:26 mark.