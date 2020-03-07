Earlier this week, Lil Baby's sophomore album, My Turn, was projected to do huge debut numbers. Hits Daily Double predicted its first week sales to fall somewhere in the 170-190k range. The results are in and Lil Baby smashed it, landing in the higher end of this estimation.

According to Hits Daily Double, My Turn pulled off 188,165 album-equivalent units, 6,626 of those coming from pure album sales. These sales secure Lil Baby his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. His previous project, 2018's Street Gossip, debuted at No. 2 with 88,000 album-equivalent units, consisting of 5,000 pure album sales. My Turn's success was spearheaded by the singles "Woah", "Catch The Sun" and "Sum 2 Prove". Aside from Lil Baby being one of today's most beloved rappers, these huge first week numbers could be partially attributed to the album's 20-song length, which allows it to rake in streams.

My Turn beat out Bad Bunny's YHLWMDLG for the top spot, which also enjoyed an impressive debut week of 160,885 album-equivalent sales (29,287 from pure album sales). This week, NBA Youngboy's Still Flexin Still Steppin, which released last week, drops from No. 2 to No. 10, while G Herbo's PTSD holds on firmly to the No. 7 spot.

Read our review of Lil Baby's My Turnhere.