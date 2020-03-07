Lil Baby's "My Turn" tops the Billboard 200 this week.
Earlier this week, Lil Baby's sophomore album, My Turn, was projected to do huge debut numbers. Hits Daily Double predicted its first week sales to fall somewhere in the 170-190k range. The results are in and Lil Baby smashed it, landing in the higher end of this estimation.
According to Hits Daily Double, My Turn pulled off 188,165 album-equivalent units, 6,626 of those coming from pure album sales. These sales secure Lil Baby his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. His previous project, 2018's Street Gossip, debuted at No. 2 with 88,000 album-equivalent units, consisting of 5,000 pure album sales. My Turn's success was spearheaded by the singles "Woah", "Catch The Sun" and "Sum 2 Prove". Aside from Lil Baby being one of today's most beloved rappers, these huge first week numbers could be partially attributed to the album's 20-song length, which allows it to rake in streams.
My Turn beat out Bad Bunny's YHLWMDLG for the top spot, which also enjoyed an impressive debut week of 160,885 album-equivalent sales (29,287 from pure album sales). This week, NBA Youngboy's Still Flexin Still Steppin, which released last week, drops from No. 2 to No. 10, while G Herbo's PTSD holds on firmly to the No. 7 spot.
Read our review of Lil Baby's My Turnhere.