Lil Yachty is sending his love to Megan Thee Stallion after her shooting last weekend, sending a thoughtful message on Twitter.

The rapper is recovering from gunshot wounds after she was shot multiple times in the foot, undergoing surgery to remove the bullets at the hospital. Not many details have been released from the incident but, this week, Adam22 said that he has heard from trusted sources that Tory Lanez fired the gun on her after she "violated his ass" following a house party where he allegedly was showing too much attention to Kylie Jenner. We will keep you updated on that as it becomes more clear.



Erik Voake/Getty Images

While many, like Draya Michele, are busy making jokes about what happened, Lil Yachty is taking his time to send positivity and thoughtful messages to the H-Town Stallion.

"GOOD MORNING MEGAN, HOPE UR RECOVERING GOOD," wrote Boat on Twitter. "WE (I) LOVE YOU."

Lil Yachty is not the only person sending love to Megan. This morning, Walealso took the time to wish her well, telling her that he's there if she needs any support.

Obviously, the situation surrounding Megan's shooting is still very unclear. We'll keep a close eye on any developments and get them to you as they come.