The recent encounter that caused Megan Thee Stallion to be reportedly shot in the foot and Tory Lanez to be arrested has somehow caused fans to target Kylie Jenner. It was quite a weekend at a home in the exclusive Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles. Initially, reports surfaced stating that Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were arrested at the scene, but the Houston rapper quickly came forward to dispel rumors that had already run rampant through social media.

"The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight," Megan shared in a statement. "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me." She added that she underwent surgery to have the bullets removed.

Because Megan Thee Stallion had just shared video footage that showed herself along with Kylie Jenner and Tory Lanez hanging out in a pool, some people took it upon themselves to circulate their own opinions regarding Kylie Jenner and her involvement, if any, with this unfortunate incident. The event itself is shrouded in secrecy as it's unclear who shot and reportedly targeted Megan. We're sure that more information about this story will be shared in the days to come, but people have taken to social media to target Kylie Jenner.