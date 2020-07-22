Earlier today, Draya Michele joined a podcast discussion and spoke about the confusing situation between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

As you surely know by now, Megan Thee Stallion suffered multiple gunshot wounds in her foot last weekend. Tory Lanez is reportedly being investigated by the LAPD as the possible gunman and, as the details remain uncovered, Draya joked that she wants the same thing to happen to her.

"I predict that they had some sort of Bobby & Whitney love that drove them down this type of road," said Draya during the podcast. "I'm here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too."

Wait, what? Her co-hosts predicted that she would go viral with the comment and, yep, they were right.

They must have caught Megan's attention because the rapper just sent some fiery tweets that can only be meant for Draya.

"Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n***a," wrote the Hot Girl on Twitter. "And fuck all the hoe ass n***as making jokes about it too. I’ll talk about shit when I get ready."

We'll keep you posted as this story develops with more details.