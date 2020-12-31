Drake has become such a major part of the Nike brand in the last few years, releasing limited-edition Air Jordan models, dropping his Nike-sponsored merch for Certified Lover Boy, and including some logo-referencing lyrics in his music. For a minute, it had been speculated that Drake was working on his own sub-line with the brand, which was finally officially unveiled at the top of this month.

The brand new Nocta sub-brand at Nike is Drake's latest project, and it's been all over social media for the last few weeks. The gold and black color themes throughout are in-line with Drake's October's Very Own collection, yet Nocta feels like a completely fresh venture, tackling the market with comfortable and stylish casual wear. Lil Yachty could tell you that first-hand, modeling some of the products that Drake personally sent over.

"Shoutsout 2 my dawgie drizzy," wrote the Atlanta native on Instagram, sharing pictures of his head-to-toe Nocta outfit. Down to his head wrap, Lil Yachty dressed in the new collection, complimenting the man behind the brand on his successful and creative endeavor.

The two forces collaborated on Lil Yachty's 2020 single "Oprah's Bank Account", which also featured DaBaby.

Have you checked out Drake's new Nocta line yet? Are you feeling it?