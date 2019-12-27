Drake has had a longstanding partnership with Jordan Brand that always seems to produce some dope sneakers. While some of these shoes have made it to the market, there are plenty of others that were left on the cutting room floor. One of those models was the OVO Air Jordan 4 that is known for its paint splatter aesthetic. Samples of this shoe go for a lot of money and are rarely seen in public. Thankfully, the Instagram user @hanzuying recently came through with some detailed photos of the sneaker.

As you can see, the sneaker has a similar color blocking to the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" although the pain on the back heel is red, white, and black paint splatter. Meanwhile, the black suede on the upper is made of a more premium material as the aforementioned "Bred." From there, OVO and prayer hand logos can be found on the insole. You can even find a gold OVO own on the inside of the back heel tag.

Since these are a sample, you'll never see them on store shelves so if you were hoping to cop, you're out of luck. Let us know in the comments below how you feel about these.