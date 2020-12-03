After unveiling a very mysterious video last month directing fans to the @12.18.20 page, Drizzy revealed the Nike NOCTA line. The line, as described in a press release, is meant for the hustlers and people on the grind "who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next." The drop is set for Dec. 18th.

"I always felt like there was an opportunity for Nike to embrace an entertainer the same way they had athletes. I thought about how crazy it would have been and what it would have meant for an artist to have a flagship Nike deal," Drizzy said in a statement. "NOCTA is a realization of all these thoughts and everything I had hoped for — from the culture it’s rooted in to the product and, most important, to the partnership and scale that allows me to share it with the world."

Taking inspiration from Toronto, London, and Paris' unmatched love for the Nike Tech Fleece, Drake added in the statement, "With NOCTA, we were trying to make the hardest jacket, the hardest tracksuit, the hardest gloves."

Now that the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper has officially unveiled his brand new collaborative subline with Nike, as well as the CLB drop, it appears more than likely that the official roll-out for Certified Lover Boy will arrive shortly after. After all, he did reveal that it would be dropping in Jan. 2021.

