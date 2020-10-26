Drake was a busy man over the weekend as on Saturday, he got to celebrate his 34th birthday in style, even if the menu had some people looking to roast the Canadian artist. From there, Drake made a massive announcement as he revealed that his brand new album Certified Lover Boy would officially be hitting streaming services in January. These were all moves that got Drake fans incredibly excited for what was to come, and today, he came through with yet another big surprise.

Just a couple of months ago, Drake teased a Nike collaboration that would be tied to Certified Lover Boy. Now, the collab has been fully realized as merch items were released just moments ago on the Drakerelated.com website. By clicking the aforementioned link, you can find seven distinct merch items including a hoodie, three shirts, a pair of socks, a baseball hat, and even the quilted jacket from the "Laugh Now Cry Later" video. These items have a wide variety of graphics, including Certified Lover Boy branding, a depiction of cupid, a heart with the Nike logo in it, and a picture of two twins.

The prices of each item range from $75 USD for a hoodie to $18 USD for the socks. As for the jacket and twins shirt, it appears as though you must be part of the "Lovers Only" club in order to purchase. Check out the merch items below, and let us know what your favorite is.

Image via Nike

