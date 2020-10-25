Drake is officially 34. Many speculated that his birthday on Oct 24th would coincide with the release of his forthcoming project, Certified Lover Boy, though that was not the case. According to Hollywood Life, Drake held a fancy bash in Los Angeles on Friday after flying out on Air Drake from Canada. From there, the rapper reportedly turned up in Las Vegas on his actual birthday.

Though a relatively low-key function, pictures did find their way onto the Internet filled with smiles, sparklers, cake, and bottles. The rapper was joined by a few friends. Producer G-Ry shared a photo of himself and Drake at the party, captioning the post, "Big ups and More Life my brudda @champagnepapi can’t thank you enough for everything," he said.

As more pictures found their way onto the timeline, it was the food menu that caught many people's attention. For the first course, there was a choice between fried calamari with a side of red sauce, a sushi platter, caesar salad, and baby kale salad. The second course, however, is what drew concern, specifically the mac 'n' cheese option. The menu option read that it included sun-dried tomato, caper, parsley, and raisins. It was the raisins that threw people off, obviously. Chances are it was a typo because the grilled cauliflower option had the exact same ingredients but still, people ran with it. Check out some of the best reactions below.

