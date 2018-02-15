menu
- Pop CultureBurger King Sued Over Exaggerated Menu Items, "Misleading" CustomersBurger King is in some hot water.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeEmployees Call Out Atlanta IKEA For Racially Insensitive Juneteenth MenuThe Juneteenth menu reportedly included fried chicken, watermelon, and collard greens.By Alex Zidel
- FoodDrake's Getting Flamed Over Alleged Menu From 34th Birthday BashAn apparent typo in a leaked food menu from Drake's birthday party sparks a few hilarious reactions. By Aron A.
- FoodMcDonald's Considers Abandoning All-Day Breakfast Service PermanentlyMcDonald's is considering moving on from the All-Day Breakfast service altogether.By Cole Blake
- FoodKFC Releases Chicken and Donut Menu Items NationwideKFC is releasing its "Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts" items nationwide starting this week. They'll be available through March 16th.By Cole Blake
- FoodPopeyes Chicken Sandwich To Remain On Menu Despite Recent StabbingsPeople really out here stabbing each other for a chicken sandwich. By Chantilly Post
- FoodPopeyes Recruiting 400 New Employees To Prepare For Chicken Sandwich ComebackWho's ready?By Chantilly Post
- FoodBurger King Announces Limited Edition "Ghost Whopper" In Time For HalloweenBurger King's got a Halloween treat. By Chantilly Post
- FoodMcDonald's "Global Headquarters" Menu Has Bougie International OptionsCaramel dipped cones, sweet potatoes fries and more will be available at McDonald’s Global Headquarters in Chicago.By Aron A.
- SocietyNicki Minaj Pulls Up On Wendy's For Always Taking Spicy Nuggets Off MenuThe Queen wants her nuggets!By Alex Zidel
- LifeMcDonald's Is Treating Americans To "International Menu Options" This Summer"The McGrubbers" are being rewarded for their loyalty with a bevy of international exclusives.By Devin Ch
- LifeBurger King Roasts McDonald's With "No One Is Happy" Marketing CampaignBurger King continues this tradition of grudge matches in Fast Food by attacking the sacred institution of the "Happy Meal."By Devin Ch
- LifeSONIC & Red Bull Join Forces For "Red Bull Slush"Sonic and Red Bull are trying to keep everyone hydrated and energized all summer.By Aron A.
- SocietyShake Shack Has A Secret "Game Of Thrones" Menu: See HereThere is a special way to order.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKFC Officially Adds Chicken & Waffles To Their MenuIt's about time!By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMcDonald's Introduces New Breakfast Sandwich For First Time In 5 YearsTriple Breakfast Stacks will soon be at a McDonald's near you.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMcDonald's Celebrates Big Mac's 50th Anniversary With MacCoin CurrencyMcDonald's has their own currency. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyCostco Removes Polish Sausage From Menu, Customers OutragedCostco's Polish sausage was a fan favourite and has prompted customers to create a petition to bring the dog back. By Brynjar Chapman
- LifeMcDonald's May Soon Introduce Muffin Tops To Their Breakfast MenuThe fast food giant is looking to revitalize the most important meal of the day. By David Saric
- SocietyMcDonald’s New Chicago Store Will Feature Food From Across The GlobeMcDonald's is taking customers around the world. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeMcDonald's Removes Cheeseburger From Happy Meal MenuThe fast food chain is trying to eliminate unhealthy options from a child's diet.
By David Saric