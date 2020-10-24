Drake is one of the biggest artists in the world which means whenever he celebrates a birthday, there are going to be plenty of people out there who want to help celebrate alongside him. These days, birthday celebrations have been especially difficult especially since we are dealing with a pandemic that forces people to enact social distancing. With this in mind, Drake is celebrating his 34th birthday today and he is already receiving a ton of birthday wishes from some of his most high-profile friends throughout the music industry.

Kicking things off was none other than DJ Akademiks who took to Instagram saying "Happy 34th bday to the greatest rapper to ever pick up a microphone." Mack Maine also delivered a lengthy birthday message to the Candian artist, saying "It’s a real n*kka holiday on my calendar!!! Happy Bday brodega @champagnepapi More life more blessings (your voice) I hope you somewhere sippin the finest grapes with a big booty Udigg (or two) getting shoulder rubs!"

From there, Drake got a plethora of more birthday wishes from the likes of Quavo, DJ Khaled, French Montana, Kehlani, Virgil Abloh, 21 Savage, and a plethora of others. These birthday wishes came in the form of Instagram posts and unique IG Stories. For instance, 21 Savage could be heard cocking a gun while wishing Drake a splendid birthday.

Check out some of these birthday wishes, below.

