At a time, Drake was being picked on for "keeping his son from the world". His baby boy Adonis even fueled a rap beef between Drake and Pusha-T. Three years later and Drake is happily showing off his mini-me to anybody that will pay attention.

Like him, Adonis is an October baby, celebrating his birthday just a couple of days ago and having fun at a party with all of his family surrounding him. Drake's mother and father reunited to spend time with the little one and the festivities were captured on social media for all of Drake's fans to partake in as well.

Posting new pictures of Adonis to ring in his third year of life, Drake donned him a new nickname. "Young Stunna," wrote the Toronto native on Instagram. The post shows him and his son enjoying the evening with a lavish balloon set-up.

Of course, Adonis' mother also reflected on her time raising the baby boy with a cute post.

"Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour," she said about Adonis, wishing him a happy birthday. "I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi."

Happy belated birthday, Adonis! And many more!