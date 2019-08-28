Aside from being an emotional roller-coaster, a demystification of the man behind the curtain, Travis Scott's Look Mom I Can Fly provided many behind-the-scenes glances at his creative process. As his most recent and most universally acclaimed body of work Astroworld continues to spin, many have since crowned the Drake-assisted "Sicko Mode" as the project's defining track. Elaborate in construction, thanks largely in part to a Tay Keith-driven beat switch and surprise Drake takeover, many were curious as to how the ambitious banger came to be. As it happens, the answer is quite simple: in pieces.

Complex grabbed a clip from the recently released documentary, which reveals Travis Scott hearing Drizzy's contribution for the first time. A man of practicality and easy-access, Scott opts to soak it in through his iPhone speakers, presumably streaming a link from his email. As Drake raps, Scott's excitement seems to blossom, visibly ecstatic at the hit within his grasp. "Let's get it!" he cries, as Drake warms up. Once the "checks over stripes" lyric lands, Scott is off to the races.

"Checks over stripes!" he cries! "We back! We back! Let's get it!!!" He proceeds to scurry around the kitchen, leaping for joy. "He made this hoe an hour-long," he marvels. "He went stupid." It's truly something to behold, so be sure to catch the clip below.