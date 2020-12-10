Drake is easily the biggest artist in the world right now so it shouldn't be a surprise that fans are anticipating his every move. In fact, the Canadian rapper is set to drop a brand new album called Certified Lover Boy next month and music listeners couldn't be any more excited. To complement this release, Drake has been dropping Nike merch, and now, he even has his very own collection called NOCTA, which has been heavily teased over the past few weeks.

Now, the entire collection has been revealed and Drake fans will certainly appreciate the designs. In the photos below, one can find a puffer jacket, hoodie, fleece pants, and some socks. The socks come in black and white colorways, all while the rest of the items can either be found in black or gold. Drake recently spoke about the collection and how much it means to him, saying "growing up Nike was everything. It felt like every shoe I wanted, every athlete I liked, everything I owned was Nike. It didn’t mean anything unless it had a Swoosh."

For those looking to get their hands on some items, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, December 19th, as these pieces will be coming to the SNKRS app and select retailers.

