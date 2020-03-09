Lil Yachty, Drake & DaBaby Throw Stacks In "Oprah's Bank Account"

Oprah Winfrey has a substantially large bank account that anybody with a hustler's mentality envies. Inspiring people to continue working hard and striving for their dreams, Oprah has been one of the most motivational forces in the world. As of late, she's been somewhat controversial with major forces like 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg criticizing her. Still, she earns a ton of respect from people like Lil Yachty, who is pushing forward and aiming to one day reach Oprah levels of financial wealth.

Announcing "Oprah's Bank Account" one hour before its actual release, Lil Yachty posted a picture of the fire cover artwork. To some, this may feel like an unconventional team-up but, given the fact that Lil Boat appeared in the "Life Is Good" video, it makes total sense.

The video starts off with the introduction of The Boprah Show, a parody of Winfrey's hit talk show, before Drake comes in and talks about his new earrings and his beard. He jokes about reaching his full "LSC," which stands for "Light Skin Capability." He then addresses the face he makes in Instagram pictures and comments on the state of SoundCloud and "Tok Take" rap.

Then, Boprah takes a trip to DaBaby's house and discusses how all of his songs sound the same before unpacking the "let's go" ad-lib.

The Atlanta native is officially back on the scene, and there isn't a much more effective way of returning than by doing so with Drake and DaBaby by his side. Listen to the song below and catch the video while you're at it. Let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

Hide in the cave like Osama did

I'm blowin' a bag in the diamond district

You need me like the dollars that are owed to you

Yeah, money and me are the same, but I just don't fold for you

Yeah, run me your body, I'll put a Range on the road for you

I don't know what you were told, but I ain't mad at you baby