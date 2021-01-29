After Lil Yachty's joke last week about a "Pardon Me" Remix featuring Lil Wayne and the newly freed Kodak Black, this week Boat was seen linking up with Lil Tecca in the studio. Both artists took to their social media accounts to excite fans about a possible collab.

On his Instagram, Yachty posted a picture of him flipping the bird, flexing his new veneers while Tecca sat behind the mic. Boat captioned his picture, "This is happening... right now @liltecca."

On Tecca's Instagram, the tables turned as he posted a picture of Yachty at the mic while he posed for the camera. Tecca captioned his picture, "happening as we speak".

Both artists also took to Twitter to address the studio link up. Yachty retweeted a tweet from "Ransom" producer Taz Taylor. The tweet read, "Tecca and Boat did 8 songs last night."

Tecca retweeted an excited fan's video snippet of Lil Yachty's live featuring a song by the duo. In the tweet, the fan said "NEED THIS TECCA x YACHTY."

Yachty's last album Lil Boat 3 dropped on May 29, 2020, with the deluxe version of the album, Lil Boat 3.5, dropping on November 27. Tecca's latest project Virgo World dropped on September 18, 2020. Do you think this collab will be a smash or trash?