Lil Tecca Makes A Bold Introduction With "Ransom"

People have been waiting on Lil Tecca to drop "Ransom" for months and finally, it's arrived. The 16-year-old rising superstar hasn't let us down either. The song, produced by Nick Mira and Taz Taylor, has officially arrived with a video directed by Cole Bennett. This kid is clearly not messing around.

If you haven't heard of Tecca yet, you should probably consider getting acquainted with his vibe because like he says in "Ransom," he's about to blow. His ascent is something we've witnessed before from the likes of Juice WRLD. In fact, this situation is damn-near identical to when Juice first started to buzz big with "All Girls Are The Same." The Chicago spitter also worked with Nick Mira and Cole Bennett before becoming one of the biggest things in the world. Lil Tecca could be next.

There are so many endearing qualities to this kid. He seems like a regular high schooler with his braces and goofy glasses but when he opens his mouth, you can instantly tell that he's got a gift for creating hit songs. He'll need to follow up on this track so that we can determine if he'll stick around but this is an amazing start for Lil Tecca and we're excited to see how he progresses over the next few months.

Quotable Lyrics:

I started from the bottom, you could see the way I stunt

I want all the diamonds, I want that shit to weigh a ton

The opps they tryna law me ’cause they hate the place I'm from

But them n***as don't know me, they just know the place I'm from