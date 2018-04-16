taz taylor
- MusicTaz Taylor Threatens Artists With Legal Action For Not Paying His Producers"It's just disrespectful to have people waiting for almost a year while y'all collect money off songs," the Internet Money boss expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Dro Kenji On Internet Money Partnership, Being Influenced By XXXTentacion & SoundCloud RapDro Kenji speaks about his new project "F*ck Your Feelings," getting established with Internet Money, and more for "Rise & Grind."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Yachty & Lil Tecca Link Up In The StudioLil Yachty and Lil Tecca posted up in the studio together on Instagram.By Azure Johnson
- RandomJuice WRLD Was Passed On By Labels For Being A Lil Uzi Vert "Clone"Taz Taylor says that when he sent a folder of Juice WRLD songs to labels in 2017, they passed on him and said he was a Lil Uzi Vert clone.By Alex Zidel
- MusicInternet Money "B4 The Storm": Future, Juice WRLD, Wiz Khalifa, & MoreInternet Money reveals the tracklist for their upcoming debut album "B4 The Storm" with features from Wiz Khalifa, Future, Swae Lee, Kevin Gates, Trippie Redd, Don Toliver, Gunna, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Newsiann dior's Surprise New Single "Good Day" Is The Positivity You NeedTexas rapper iann dior releases his first stand-alone single since "Industry Plant."By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuice WRLD Still Faces $15 Mil Lawsuit By Yellowcard Over "Lucid Dreams"The case has been placed on pause for the time being.By Erika Marie
- MusicJuice WRLD Hit With $15M Lawsuit By Band Yellowcard Over "Lucid Dreams": ReportJuice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams" is subject to more legal problems.By Aron A.
- NewsLil Tecca Makes A Bold Introduction With "Ransom"Lil Tecca is about to blow up. Here's his new single "Ransom."By Alex Zidel
- NewsPinch & Lil Skies Venture Into Their "Nightmares" In Collab SingleLil Skies and Pinch collide in the new single.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosLil Skies Releases New Song & Video For "Real Ties"Lil Skies returns with a brand new song.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Reek Calls On NO1-NOAH For Internet Money Produced "Big Bag"HNHH PREMIERE: Lil Reek makes an introduction with "Big Bag."By Alex Zidel
- MusicInternet Money Break Down "Internet Mansion" Approved Smoking PracticesThe Internet Money collective divided our couches into "smoking" and "non-smoking sections."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLil Gnar Brings The "iCe OUT" On His New SingleLil Gnar drops off his new track "iCe OUT."By Aron A.
- MixtapesSupreme Ace Drops Collaborative EP "3NightsAgo" With Rob4RealThe pair demonstrates a unique musical chemistry on their new EP.By Zaynab
- MusicYung Garzi Still Doesn't Care On "Demonstrate"He truly cares about not caring.By Zaynab
- NewsLil Skies & Yung Pinch Link Up On "I Know You"Lil Skies and Yung Pinch adjust to their newfound fame on "I Know You."By Aron A.
- MixtapesParis Releases Debut Album "One Night In Paris" Ft. Trippie Redd & Travis BarkerParis drops off new project, "One Night In Paris."By Aron A.
- Original Content11 Buzzing Producers You Should KnowThese are buzzing beatmakers who are up next. Start paying attention.By Luke Hinz