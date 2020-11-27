mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Yachty Drops Off "Lil Boat 3.5" Featuring Playboi Carti, Vince Staples, Lil Baby & More

Karlton Jahmal
November 27, 2020 00:33
Lil Boat 3.5
Lil Yachty

Another edition of the BOAT series.


If you have more tracks in the vault, just drop a deluxe version! At least, that seems to be Lil Yachty's mindset. The young rapper has just dropped off Lil Boat 3.5, a bolstered edition of his Lil Boat 3 album. The project comes roughly 8 months after the original was released in March. For this round, Yachty includes a decent amount of new songs (eight in total) that feature appearances from, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Future, Vince Staples, Cochise, and Oliver Trees. The fresh batch of music is more than enough to keep his fans satiated until a new project hits. 

After a leak spoiled the project for many fans, Yachty took to social media to say, "I hope every leaker dies." However, we are sure fans of Yachty will support the legitimate release heavily. Stream Lil Boat 3.5 and let us know what you think about the project below.

Lil Yachty new album Future Playboi Carti oliver tree Vince Staples Lil Baby Tierra Whack A$AP Rocky Mike Will Made It Tyler, The Creator Drake DaBaby Lil Keed Young Thug Lil Durk draft day Cochise
