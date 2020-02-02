While Lil Wayne's new album may be morbidly titled Funeral, its release is still a cause for celebration. The album dropped on Friday without many details provided ahead of time, so fans have been spending the weekend digesting 24 tracks that showcase the many sides of Weezy F. Baby. While the previously-teased Young Thug feature did not appear on the tracklist, we have proof that Wayne has made amends with another former foe: Birdman.

It was confirmed that Wayne and Birdman had patched up their years-long dispute back in September when the two of them reconnected on a Juvenile-assisted song, "Ride Dat". Things got ugly when their father-son bond crumbled into a public spat over record deals and royalties. Regardless of what went down, seeing this legendary hip hop relationship rekindled lifts your spirits.

On Saturday night (Feb. 1), an album release party for Funeral was hosted in Miami and Birdman was photographed sitting beside Wayne. Photos from the event show Wayne looking just as happy aside his recently-revealed fiancee, La'Tecia Thomas. He confirmed his relationship with the Australian model on several songs on Funeral.

Wayne doing press for Funeral has led to some shocking revelations about him, like the fact that he thought 21 Savage was a group for a period of time.