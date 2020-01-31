Lil Wayne dropped his 13th studio album, Funeral, on Friday, after some teasing this past week, and the project is absolutely stacked. Not only did Lil Tunechi deliver 24 new tracks for our listening pleasure, he also tapped 9 different artists to feature on the album, including Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, XXXTentacion, Takeoff, and more. Wayne even revealed that he left a 24-second moment of silence at the end of the album to honour the late Kobe Bryant following his tragic death on Sunday.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Funeral was met with excitement from fans on Twitter, who, for the most part, could agree that the project was fire.

Some are even arguing that the body of work serves as a collective of sorts of all the different versions of Wayne as an artist, past and present.

One user was so impressed that they shared this very divisive take:

However, not everyone was won over by Wayne's latest offering.

Oh well, can't please everyone.